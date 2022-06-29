Punjab Governor lauds achievements of mountaineers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman on Wednesday appreciated the achievements of mountaineers from Punjab.

In a meeting held in the office of Governor's Secretariat, Lahore Abu Zafar Sadiq, President Alpine Club of Pakistan, National Climbing Federation briefed about the challenges being faced by mountaineers from Punjab, says a press release.

He requested the Governor for his support to Shehroze Kashif, the young mountaineer who has two world records in mountaineering at his credit. Shehroze has climbed seven peaks above 8000 meters and his goal is to become youngest mountaineer of world by climbing all 14 peaks above 8000 meters.

The Governor highly appreciated the achievements of Shehroze and other mountaineers from Punjab.

The Governor assured moral support for Shehroze and other mountaineers from Punjab. He also indicated possibility for resource mobilization to achieve the target of young mountaineer. The Governor awarded certificates to Sheheroze Kashif and Alaizer Wise as a token of appreciation.

At this occasion, Shehroze, his father Salman Kashif and Elaizer Wise, the youngest mountaineer who climbed Gondogro Peak and his father Muahmmad Ashir Chaudhry and Zubair Zafar Farooqui, Secretary, Punjab Alpine Association, were also present at this occasion.