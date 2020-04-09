Punjab govt. allocates record 158 billion rupees for farmers

Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower, Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday said that the Punjab government has allocated record 158 billion rupees for the economic stability of small farmers and the government would purchase every grain of wheat on basis of "First in, first get".

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower, Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday said that the Punjab government has allocated record 158 billion rupees for the economic stability of small farmers and the government would purchase every grain of wheat on basis of "First in, first get".

He said that the minimum purchase price of wheat was fixed at Rs. 1400 per 40 Kg.

He said that the government has abolished the condition of gudawary and ownership certificate.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting of wheat procurement campaign in the Sargodha district.

DC Abdullah Nair Sheikh, ADCR Meesam Raza and Deputy Director Food Arshad Wattoo were also attended the meeting. Provincial minister said no individual or institution would be allowed to buy or store wheat without a food green license adding that inter-provincial transport of wheat was banned and all the arrangements have been made to make the procurement process transparent.

While briefing the meeting, Deputy Director Food Arshad Wattoo said that target of wheat procurement in Sargodha district has been fixed this year as 1, 35,400 metric ton which was 18 thousand ton more than last year.

He informed that13 procurement centers have been set up adding that the distribution of gunny bags would be started in district from April 15 while wheat procurement would be started from April 20.

He said that food department had 89 percent gunny bags and for the guidance of farmers a control room has been established.

The meeting was further informed that two wheat procurement centers have been set up in Sarodha Tehsil with a target fix of 28,000 metric ton in which two center of tehsil Bhalwal 16,000 metric ton, one center of tehsil Bhera 7,000 metric ton, three centers of Kotmomin 29,000 metric ton, one center Sahiwal 13,000 metric ton, one center of Shahpur 14,000 metric ton whereas at three centes of tehsil Sillanwali 28,400 metric ton.

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed directed to ensure the availability of sanitizer and mask and also to keep social distancing among the farmers at wheat procurement centers.