UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Allows Public Transport Till 6 Pm On May 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:09 PM

Punjab govt allows public transport till 6 pm on May 10

The Punjab government has decided to allow public transport to operate between districts till 6 pm on May 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to allow public transport to operate between districts till 6 pm on May 10.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held to review the situation of coronavirus, at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The public transport will be completely banned from 6 pm on May 10 to 6 am on May 15.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said the situation caused by coronavirus was being reviewed on a daily basis and the government was taking all possible steps to control the pandemic.

He said the only solution to prevent corona, was precaution, adding that people should adopt precautionary measures proving themselves to be responsible citizens.

Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that there was no shortage of vaccines in any vaccination center in Punjab and more than 100,000 people were being vaccinated daily across the province.

She mentioned that a proposal to provide corona vaccination facility at basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centers (RHCs) was under consideration.

She hoped that if people took precautions during the lockdown, the cases would reduce significantly. She added that war against Corona could not be won without the cooperation of people.

Chief Secretary Punjab said that protection of health and lives of people were the most important for the government. He said that in the light of the decisions of NCOC, the decision to enforce the lockdown in the province had been taken in the public interest. He said that violation of lockdown would not be tolerated inany case.

Senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shortage Government Of Punjab Punjab Law Minister Rashid May All From Government Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

3 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

3 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

3 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

3 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.