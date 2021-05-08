Punjab govt allows public transport till 6 pm on May 10

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government has decided to allow public transport to operate between districts till 6 pm on May 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to allow public transport to operate between districts till 6 pm on May 10.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held to review the situation of coronavirus, at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The public transport will be completely banned from 6 pm on May 10 to 6 am on May 15.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said the situation caused by coronavirus was being reviewed on a daily basis and the government was taking all possible steps to control the pandemic.

He said the only solution to prevent corona, was precaution, adding that people should adopt precautionary measures proving themselves to be responsible citizens.

Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that there was no shortage of vaccines in any vaccination center in Punjab and more than 100,000 people were being vaccinated daily across the province.

She mentioned that a proposal to provide corona vaccination facility at basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centers (RHCs) was under consideration.

She hoped that if people took precautions during the lockdown, the cases would reduce significantly. She added that war against Corona could not be won without the cooperation of people.

Chief Secretary Punjab said that protection of health and lives of people were the most important for the government. He said that in the light of the decisions of NCOC, the decision to enforce the lockdown in the province had been taken in the public interest. He said that violation of lockdown would not be tolerated inany case.

Senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.