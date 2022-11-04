UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Approves Road Extension From Multan To Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Punjab govt approves road extension from Multan to Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab government has approved route extension from Multan to Muzaffargarh, official sources told on Friday.

Following this, the provincial Home Department issued directive to local authority to prepare feasibility report to carry out the project soon.

According to MPA Abdul Hye Dasti, locals particularly traders and students were facing problems while traveling to Multan for any kind of work. It happened especially after shifting wagon stand out of Multan city. Thus, he said that he had called on the Chief Minister Punjab requesting to extend route of the said bus service from Sher Shah Multan to Muzaffargarh. He said the Chief Minister approved his request and asked his secretary to do the needful.

Abdul Hye Dasti said the authorities have also asked for go ahead for construction of community hall at local press club.

