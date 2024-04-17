Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to amend the Local Government Act 2022 to remove discrepancies, while proposals will be sought from all departments concerned for the purpose.

The decision was made in the second meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation, presided over by Provincial Minister for Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman at the Civil Secretariat Durbar Hall.

Other participants in the meeting included Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique, Information Minister Punjab Azma Bukhari, and secretaries of relevant departments.

The meeting also decided that a committee would be formed to review the proposed amendments to the Local Government Act 2022.

The meeting discussed a five-point agenda, including amendments to the Local Government Act 2022, the appointment of administrators, approval for establishment of cement factories, approval for appointment of two technical experts to the Ravi Urban Development board, and nominations for vice chancellor and rector at the Lahore Garrison University and Imperial College of business Studies.

The meeting decided that clearance from all relevant departments, including Irrigation, Local Government, Environment, and Industries, besides Law, Livestock, and Wildlife Life, would be ensured to approve establishment of cement plants. Furthermore, the Higher education Department was instructed to propose amendments to the Universities Act to monitor the affairs of private universities.

Mujtaba said that due to water shortage, unnecessary expansion of cement plants or establishment of new cement factories could not be approved without a feasibility study. For the approval of cement plants, committee members would personally inspect the sites. The Irrigation Department would take legal action against those who use more than the prescribed amount of water at the approved cement factories.

Considering effects of cement plants on livestock and the environment, Sohaib Ahmad Malik emphasised the need for clearance from all relevant departments before establishment of plants, stating that the purpose of clearance from relevant departments was not to ban industrialisation but to ensure protection of natural environment and livestock.

Addressing the meeting, Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that promotion of industrialisation was necessary for economic development, but only those who ensure compliance with all laws would be allowed to establish industries in the province.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq observed that the aim of the amendments to the Local Government Act 2022 was to remove loopholes and make it effective.

In the meeting, the Names of Hilal-e-Imtiaz Major General Khalil Dar as vice chancellor of Garrison University and Dr. Tahira Aziz as rector of Imperial College of Business Studies were approved.