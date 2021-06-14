Punjab govt earmarks Rs 500 mln for Women Development

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated development budget for Women Development projects in the province amounting to Rs 500 million in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said in his speech that Punjab government has allocated 75.871 million for two on-going schemes while Rs 424.129 million for six new schemes for Women Development in the province.

According to documents, The Punjab government has allocated budget for ongoing schemes including Rs 30 million for awareness campaign regarding initiatives on Women Empowerment Package Phase-III, Rs.

45.871 million for initiative of Women Development department at Lahore.

Punjab government has allocated budget for new schemes including Rs. 128.969 million for construction of Women development office complex Lahore, Rs. 100 million for construction of multi-purpose complex Jubilee Town Lahore, Rs 65.160 for PMU for establishment of Punjab Women Hostels Authority (Phase-I), establishment of Women Development Centers at Lahore, Rs. 130 million for establishment of Punjab Day Care Centers through Punjab Day Care Fund Society and Gender Main Streaming Program.