Punjab govt providing maximum relief to masses during Ramazan: Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti on Friday said the Punjab government was providing maximum relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti on Friday said the Punjab government was providing maximum relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

He was inspecting Ramazan Bazaars set up at Riaz Shahid Chowk, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan road and other areas of the city. He took a round of the stalls of the vegetables, fruits and other grocery items and inspected the quality of these food items. He directed the duty officers that the supply mechanism of essential items should strictly be followed for ensuring availability of each and every item for the facility of consumers. He also interacted with the consumers and told that food items would be provided to the people on concessional rates under Ramazan Package.

He also checked the other arrangements for the comfort of the consumers and said that regular cleanliness be ensured for providing the consumers pleasant environment during the shopping. He expressed his satisfaction over the Ramazan Bazaars arrangements and asked the staff to perform their duty with devotion for public service during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said the government was committed to provide the economic relief to the public during Ramazan and more than 300 Ramazan bazaars had been setup in the province for providing the essential items to the consumers on comparatively less prices. He said that the profiteers and hoarders were being dealt with iron hand and Price Control Magistrates had been mobilized to check the trend of price hike in the general market.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers, Secretaries, Parliamentarians remained active for monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed the minister that 19 Ramazan bazaars had been established in the district.

He said that comprehensive arrangements had been made in Ramazan bazaars and a control room had also been set up in DC office for coordinating and monitoring the arrangements of Ramazan bazaars.

ADCR, ACs Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, other officers also accompanied the minister during the visits of Ramazan bazaars.