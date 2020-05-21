Punjab govt to form sectoral groups for enhanced coordination regarding COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :On directions of NDMA, the Punjab government will form sectoral working groups of all the government departments and UN agencies for enhanced and timely coordination with regards to COVID-19.

Chairperson Gender Mainstreaming Committee Uzma Kardar would chair Women and Child Protection, GBV and Gender Inclusion with Co-chairs from UNICEF/UNFPA/UN Women.

The purpose of the sectoral groups is to develop response mechanism finding departmental and thematic gap through research and analysis so that the joint framework may expedite working of various departments in Punjab.

These thematic groups would collectively bring forth multidimensional approach to combat COVID-19. The groups would also conduct periodic reviews and develop joint response plan.

The PDMA has issued a notification as per instructions of the Federal government through NDMA in this regard.