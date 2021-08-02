UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Plant 60 Mln Saplings In Ongoing Monsoon: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the PTI government was ambitiously working to increase green areas as it had planted 170 million saplings in previous two years while 60 million saplings would be planted in the ongoing monsoon season

In a statement issued here, she said a total of 120 million saplings would be planted in year 2021. She said that five new national parks were being declared and every government department had been asked to plant saplings in all districts.

The SACM said the provincial government had planted more than 1.1 million saplings in Lahore and Miyawaki trees had been planted at 51 places in the city. The government was going to develop Asia's largest Miyawaki forests at Ravi and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and 11 more Miyawaki forests would be grown during the monsoon season, she said.

Dr Firdous said the past haphazard construction work had squeezed the green area of Lahore whereas planting 5 lakh trees in a season would be a record for the city. Similarly, saplings were also being planted in villages and towns and an urban forests station would also be developed in Lahore city, she added.

She said the PHA would also plant 5.20 lakh new saplings in the monsoon season and Miyawaki forest would be grown in an area of 260 Kanal under PHA. She said that 2 92,500 trees would be planted in Miyawaki forest by August 2021 and Asia's largest Miyawaki forest would be grown over an area of 100 Kanal at Saghian and Miyawaki forest in Gulshan-e-Iqbal park would be developed over 50 Kanal land.

