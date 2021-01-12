UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Replace Official Connections With Solar Energy: Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Tuesday said the Punjab government would replace official electricity connections with solar energy to reduce the electricity bills.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Electricity Saving Programme at Lahore General Hospital (LGH). The provincial minister said that more than 95,000 official electricity connections functioning in Punjab, adding that government paid Rs 36 billion annually in this regard.

He said that electrical fans and lights were being replaced by using modern technology to overcome the power crisis in the country.

He said that fruits of public welfare schemes had started reaching to the people in the new Pakistan.

On the occasion, Principal PGMI Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar briefed the Minister and said the large number of fans and lights had been replaced and converted to energy saving, adding that the step would save 700 units per hour and reduction of Rs 110 million per annum in electricity bills and this huge amount would be spent on the treatment and hospitalization of patients.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to bring the LGH in the world rankings and change in modern technology of fans and lights were also a link in this regard.

He appealed to the Minister to help in providing more land for the expansion of the General Hospital. Prof Al-freed told that 244 doctors of the LGH were affected by the coronavirus epidemic while 31,315 coronavirus tests were conducted in the hospital.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik announced that a solar system would also be installed at LGH which would further save electricity in the Institution.

He added the Health Department was top priority of the Punjab government and the services of an institution like LGH/PGMI/AMC were very encouraging in this regard where exceptional services were provided especially in the days of coronavirus.

The Minister Energy assured that the issue of provision of land for Ameer Uddin Medical College, Nursing College and Residential colonies for employees would be taken up in the Punjab Cabinet and "he will play his full rolein this regard".

