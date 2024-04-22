Punjab Govt Working To Improve People's Quality Of Life: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has said that the provincial cabinet under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working day and night to improve the quality of life of the people of the province and fruitful results have started appearing in the form of reduction in the prices of flour and bread (roti) and the provision of best municipal services in urban and rural areas.
Addressing a reception at Bhair of his constituency PP-51, he said the Punjab government was promoting the politics of service and according to the vision of its leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, taking all possible steps to deal with the problems faced by the people, especially challenges like inflation and unemployment.
Malik Nawaz, Haji Faiz, Malik Tahir and Tahir Abbas and other dignitaries of the area attended the ceremony. The minister said that each penny of the development projects would be spent thoughtfully and quality would be ensured in the projects. "I will complete the development of the area by planning and fulfill all the promises made to people in the election," he added.
He said he would not waste a minute after the responsibility was assigned to him by the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Earlier, on his arrival, the villagers welcomed him warmly and showered him with flowers.
