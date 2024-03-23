Punjab, KPK Health Departments To Exchange Experiences: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 10:27 PM
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazeer has said that health systems will be exchanged with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazeer has said that health systems will be exchanged with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
He said this after meeting KPK Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah here on Saturday. Both ministers discussed health related issues. Kh. Imran Nazeer said that both provinces will benefit from each other's systems in the health sector. He said that setting aside politics, both provinces will serve the public together to strengthen the health sector.
Later, he chaired a meeting held to review the health system being launched in the province. He observed that a province cannot be free from spurious medicines until fool-proof system is in place in other provinces. Punjab health minister said that the revamping of all DHQ and THQ hospitals in Punjab will be completed by March 2024, adding that all the structures of BHUs and RHCs will be made according to the same design.
On this occasion, KPK Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that the professional and technical expertise of Punjab in the health sector will be utilized for the improvement of the health system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Lauding the modern equipment and up- gradation in the health system of Punjab, he said the health sector is also being upgraded in the KPK. He said that the provision of quality and affordable medicines in the country is the basic right of the people, which should not be compromised. The minister also reiterated to work together.
Earlier, Punjab's Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan gave a detailed briefing to the KPK Minister of Health on the health system and health insurance model of Punjab.
Special Secretaries of Health Department, representatives of Punjab Healthcare Commission, Additional Secretaries, DG Drug Control, CEOs Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, PHFMC and other project directors were present. Earlier, KPK health minister visited the Drug Testing Labs and inspected its various departments. The visiting health minister also visited Hepatitis PCR, TB BSL-3 labs and reviewed the available facilities. The provincial minister also went to the FM studio, participated in the live program and recorded his message.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor
PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik
WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying across province2 minutes ago
-
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office2 minutes ago
-
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour12 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah7 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities7 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomats12 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis7 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues7 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor7 minutes ago
-
PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik58 seconds ago
-
WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 202459 seconds ago