Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Visits Chunian

Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:58 PM

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Chunian to meet the affected families of Chunian incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Chunian to meet the affected families of Chunian incident.

Additional Chief Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz and Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi also accompanied the provincial minister.

The minister would also review the progress on investigation of Chunian murder incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

