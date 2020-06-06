UrduPoint.com
Punjab Safe Cities Authority Receives 13,478 Calls Of Domestic Violence During Last Five Months

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 13,478 calls regarding domestic violence at emergency 15 helplines during the last five months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 13,478 calls regarding domestic violence at emergency 15 helplines during the last five months.

Data issued by PSCA here on Saturday revealed that about 2,096 calls were received in January; 2,360 in February; 2,853 in March; 3,079 calls in April and 3,090 calls in May.

According to PSCA sources, police concerned were sent to the spotafter receiving calls.

