Punjab to observe Black Day against Indian atrocities in IIOJK on 27th tomorrow

Punjab government has decided to observe black day against the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) tomorrow (Wednesday October 27).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab government has decided to observe black day against the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) tomorrow (Wednesday October 27).

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said this while presiding over a meeting of Kashmir Committee Punjab here at Civil Secretariat.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said that protest rallies, walks and seminars would be organized across the province along with the Federal government. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar would also participate in the central programme. He said that banners, posters and promotional materials would also be displayed on public places, public transport, media and social media.

He said Punjab Information and Culture Department would also organize exhibitions of documentaries, paintings and photographs based on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

"Ministers, parliamentarians and representatives of civil society will also participate in the programmes organized at the divisional and district levels," he added.

He said that the main purpose to observe black day was to send a powerful message to the world that the people of Punjab stand with the entire nation in support of the Kashmiris in all respects.

The divisional commissioners briefed on the activities and arrangements of 'Black Day' through video link.