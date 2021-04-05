UrduPoint.com
Punjab University HCC Organizes Online Int'l Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:54 PM

A Two Day International Conference and Graduate Colloquium (ICGC-2021) organized by the Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) began on Monday with the basic theme of Joining Hands for Impactful Business Research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A Two Day International Conference and Graduate Colloquium (ICGC-2021) organized by the Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) began on Monday with the basic theme of Joining Hands for Impactful Business Research.

The event is being organized in collaboration with BAU University Turkey, Medgar Ever College, City University of New York. Other partners include, Riphah International University, PU Hailey College of Banking and Finance, Iqra University, University of Central Punjab, PU Institute of Business Administration, PU ORIC, Punjab Higher education Commission and The University of Lahore.

Addressing the inaugural session, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar appreciated HCC for organizing a fully online International Conference in the time of pandemic. He emphasized the need of collaboration among business school of developed and developing countries so that impactful and applied research can be undertaken in the underdeveloped world as well.

Prof Dr Jo-Ann Rolle and Prof Dr Byron price from City University of New York, USA delivered keynote speeches and highlighted the importance of applied research especially in the uncertain situations like pandemics currently prevailing.

Conference Chair and Principal HCC Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed welcomed the Guest speakers from abroad, scholars from across the board for their valuable contribution to ICGC-2021. HCC will continue to arrange such conferences in the future to facilitate the researchers and make the research useful for industry and society overall, he added.

University of Baltistan Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan also addressed the opening ceremony. The online conference will continue for two days and scholars from Pakistan and abroad will present their research papers. PhD scholars from partner universities will also present their research proposal for evaluation by the expert in the relevant fields.

