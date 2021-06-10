Punjab University IBA to organise ICBA-2021 on Friday

The Punjab University Institute of Business Administration (IBA), in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Lahore, will organise a two-day International Conference on Business Administration (ICBA-2021) with the theme of "Learning Through Innovation and Changing Dynamics of Business Landscape", on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University Institute of business Administration (IBA), in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC), Lahore, will organise a two-day International Conference on Business Administration (ICBA-2021) with the theme of "Learning Through Innovation and Changing Dynamics of Business Landscape", on Friday.

In this regard an inaugural ceremony will be held at 4:30pm at the Governor's House, Lahore. Punjab Governor/Chancellor of thePunjab University Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will be the chief guest at the ceremony.