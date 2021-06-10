UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University IBA To Organise ICBA-2021 On Friday

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 07:09 PM

Punjab University IBA to organise ICBA-2021 on Friday

The Punjab University Institute of Business Administration (IBA), in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Lahore, will organise a two-day International Conference on Business Administration (ICBA-2021) with the theme of "Learning Through Innovation and Changing Dynamics of Business Landscape", on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University Institute of business Administration (IBA), in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC), Lahore, will organise a two-day International Conference on Business Administration (ICBA-2021) with the theme of "Learning Through Innovation and Changing Dynamics of Business Landscape", on Friday.

In this regard an inaugural ceremony will be held at 4:30pm at the Governor's House, Lahore. Punjab Governor/Chancellor of thePunjab University Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will be the chief guest at the ceremony.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Business Punjab HEC Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

NIPS estimates country's population around 215.25 ..

7 minutes ago

Sending schools to kids in scorching heat becomes ..

7 minutes ago

DC inspects polio campaign at Anarkali

7 minutes ago

APHC, others pay tributes to Chotta Bazaar martyrs ..

10 minutes ago

Govt sets up over 100 job placement centres: Surve ..

11 minutes ago

SECP warns public against illegal deposit taking

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.