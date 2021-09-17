UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Library Book Club Organizes Online Discussion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

Punjab University library book club Friday organized online event to promote reading habit among the public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab University library book club Friday organized online event to promote reading habit among the public.

The books of this month were "Gulistan by Saadi Shirazi" translated in urdu by Qazi Sajjad Hussain and "Red Birds" written by Mohammed Hanif. The introductory talk on the book of the "Saadi" was presented by Dr Uzma Zareen Nazia, Assistant Professor, Department of Persian Language, Punjab University Oriental College.

While presenting the main theme and style of the book, Dr Zareen explained the wisdom of Saadi Shirazi and its importance for our souls.

The talk on the second book was presented by Faisal Nazir, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language, University of Karachi. While presenting the theme of his book, he argued that to struggle with pessimism the only way was to remain optimistic. He also stressed the need to read literature like Gulistan-a-Saadi to keep one's optimism alive.

