PWD organises interactive session with journalists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Population Welfare Department (PWD) Punjab organized an interactive session with journalists and columnists under the ADP Scheme "Advocacy Campaign Leading to Call for Action" at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) on Tuesday.

The main objective of conducting the sessions was to share knowledge, experience and challenges related to population growth and welfare with the journalist community for collective efforts of all sections of the society.

These interactive sessions are being organized in every district of Punjab for a comprehensive communication campaign. About 40 sessions are to be held across Punjab for the common purpose of reproductive health, maternal and new child health and family planning. One session will be held in each district while four sessions were being held at headquarters ie Lahore.

Director General Population Welfare Saman Rai, Director Technical Dr Zubda Riaz, Director Public Relations Sohail Janjua, Director Lahore Division Nazimuddin, consultant Javed Younis, Assistant Director PWD Hasan Dogar, officers from the Population Welfare Office Lahore, journalists, columnists and media professionals participated in the event.

In the interactive session, Director General Population Welfare Punjab Saman Rai gave a comprehensive briefing on the objectives of the department, population of the province, targets, projects and media campaigns.

Addressing the participants, the director general said that the department was struggling to highlight the issue of population growth and its problems through the media. As a result of the efforts of thedepartment, the rate of population growth in Punjab was declining. Parental counselling was beinglaunched soon by the department, she added.