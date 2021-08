Qadri arrives on four day visit to Egypt

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri arrived on a four-day visit to Egypt

The minister would address the closing session of International Conference titled "Challenges of Dar-ul-Iftaa, Modernity and Methods of Cooperation," in Egypt, said a message received here.

Qadri held important meetings with Grand Mufti of Egypt Allama Shawqi Alam and Chief Justice of Palestine; UAE's Islamic Scholar Habib Ali Zain-ul-Abidin Al-Jaafari, Omani minister Sheikh Nasrallah Mufrah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Salami, numerous world leaders, ministers, muftis, religious scholars and researchers.