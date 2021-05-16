ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan,the widow of veteran ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan.

In a condolence message, Qadri sympathised with her party workers, bereaved family and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to her family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.