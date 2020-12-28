Qasim Suri, Ali Muhammad Khan pay tribute to services of Quaid-e-Azam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri along with Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader of Asian subcontinent.

While Pakistan is on the path of progress according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, we paid homage to the marvelous services of the great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they added.

They expressed views while addressing a seminar organized by Balochistan Forum of Environmental Journalists, Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM), and Balochistan Rural Support Program on the responsibilities of Quaid-e-Azam's political and elected representatives here at a local hotel.

The seminar was also addressed by senior anchor Sajjad Bukhari, President of Balochistan Forum of Environmental Journalists Zahir Khan Nasar, General Secretary Dr, Sanaullah Achakzai, Pakistan Youth Peace Movement Director Syed Sadah Hussain and others.

Gul Barich, former provincial minister, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi were also present.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said the Quaid-e-Azam's instructions to move towards Pakistan have been forgotten.

He said the present government is committed to act upon the principles of Quaid-e-Azam saying Imran Khan has eliminated all discretionary funds.

The Deputy Speaker said Pakistan's exports are increasing and the fruits of the government's positive policies are emerging.

He said that our government has given priority to the western route of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project saying Quetta-Gwadar and CPEC have started work on the roads.

A package of Rs. 600 billion has been given to the nine most backward districts of Balochistan while measures were being taken to provide the package to South Balochistan and North Balochistan.

He said the present government was constructing an eight and a half kilometer road from Chaman to Karachi.

The Deputy Speaker said the terrorists had blown up the Ziarat Residency with bombs a few years back but you can't take Quaid-e-Azam's principles out of your heart.

The government is fulfilling all the promises including Cancer Hospital and Lims University in Quetta, Qasim Suri said Pakistan is built on an ideology.

He said the country would never recognize Israel and the government has fulfilled its promises of judicial, economic, and educational justice. Suri further said the PDM was rejected by the people for not attending the meeting and the rulers of the past only cared about their children.

Addressing the seminar, Ali Muhammad Khan said that if we had a good leader after Quaid, this country would be considered as one of the most developed countries.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought hard for the sake of impossible integrity, ideal character, selfless devotion and a free homeland for Muslims.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam was one of the great and far-sighted leaders of the twentieth century and he was one of the greatest in the world saying while he impressed millions of people, the great leader changed the geography of the continent and gave us Pakistan.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam envisioned a separate identity and political direction for the Muslims of the subcontinent adding Pakistan is on the path of development according to Quaid-e-Azam's vision.

He also paid homage to the great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and we must unite and reaffirm our commitment to adhere to the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that Israel and India is the biggest enemy of Pakistan in present era saying Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that I would not recognize Israel but I will continue efforts for independent of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir.

He said the PTI led government was taking practical measures to strengthen the country after foiling conspiracies saying people of Balochistan have always played a role in making Pakistan.

Awards were also distributed among people belonging to different departments at the end of the seminar.