QEC Islamia University directors attend virtual seminar

On the directions of Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the officials from Quality Enhancement Cell including Director Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar and newly appointed Deputy Directors Dr. Syed Rafaqat Kazmi, Abdul Mannan Khan, Kalsoom Akhtar, and Rao Mazhar Hussain have participated in Times Higher Education "Live Asia" Virtual Seminar

Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar and newly appointed Deputy Directors Dr. Syed Rafaqat Kazmi, Abdul Mannan Khan, Kalsoom Akhtar, and Rao Mazhar Hussain have participated in Times Higher education "Live Asia" Virtual Seminar.

The first discussion was about "How have Asian universities been transformed by COVID-19?". It was discussed in detail how the pandemic has affected the current work and mission of the institutions.

The panelist highlighted the implications of online teaching, mobility of international students to and from Asian universities, and the future flow of international students and academics. The panelists and speakers included representatives from Times Higher Education, microsoft, and the Vice-Chancellors and Presidents of various universities of Asia.

The QEC team thanked Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur and acknowledged his vision to improve the quality of practices and ranking of the university.