Quack booked,clinic sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A quack was booked while his clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department, here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr.

Mushtaq Bashir, a team headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed conducted a raid at Marri village.

They caught red handed a fake doctor, Ahmad Yar, who was running clinic without having a degree and license.

A case was registered against the quack.