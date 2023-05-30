UrduPoint.com

Quack Booked,clinic Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Quack booked,clinic sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A quack was booked while his clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department, here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr.

Mushtaq Bashir, a team headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed conducted a raid at Marri village.

They caught red handed a fake doctor, Ahmad Yar, who was running clinic without having a degree and license.

A case was registered against the quack.

