Quack Booked,clinic Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A quack was booked while his clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department, here on Tuesday.
According to the official sources, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr.
Mushtaq Bashir, a team headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed conducted a raid at Marri village.
They caught red handed a fake doctor, Ahmad Yar, who was running clinic without having a degree and license.
A case was registered against the quack.