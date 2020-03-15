Quarantine being established in city against coronavirus issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration decided to set up Quarantine, an isolation place, at District Headquarters Hospital, Shershah road as measure against possible threat of Coronavirus.

A Quarantine is a restriction which is intended to prevent the spread of disease or pests. It often used in connection to disease or illness preventing the movement of those who may have been exposed to a communicable disease but do not have a confirmed medical diagnosis.

Additional District Collector (Revenue) Muhammad Tayyab visited DHQ hospital and monitored arrangements for establishing Quarantine. Chief Executive Officer Dr Munawar Abbas informed that the isolation centre would be comprised of 100 beds.

Every bed will be in a separate room. He informed that infrastructure for 25 beds was ready. However, the work for in progress for remaining 75 beds.

Earlier, washing of the DHQ Hospital was done. Similarly, the adjacent Kidney Centre was also being washed, he informed.

Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company Nasir Shehzad Dogar also visited DHQ Hospital and inspected cleanliness arrangements.

He stated that MWMC was alert and cooperating with district administration in efforts against Coronavirus.

He also observed that the Company would also ensure washing in Fish Market.

He also urged citizens to pay focus on cleanliness as individual could play vital role in this regard.