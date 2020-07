Quran Khawani for late director DGPR held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Quran Khawani for eternal peace for the departed soul of late director, Directorate General of Public Relations, Government of Punjab, Rana Aijaz Mahmood held at DGPR Bahawalpur Office.

The Quran Khawani was attended by ex director general DGPR Punjab, Aatta Baloch, sitting director DGPR Bahawalpur region, Riaz-ul-Haque Bhatti, the deputy directors- Abid Rizvi and Nasir Hameed, senior journalist, A. Majeed Gill, Fazal Mahmood, Jam Ghulam Asghar, Dr. Naseem Nadeem, Anees Ahmed, Saleem Hussain, Sajid Hassan Durrani, Junaid Nazeer Naz, Zeeshan Lateef and others.

They prayed for eternal peace for the departed sould.