Qureshi for resolving ME situation by dialogue as confrontation to benefit none

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha wherein he called for dialogue to resolve the middle East situation diplomatically, believing that any confrontation in the region would be in no one's benefit.

The foreign minister who arrived earlier in the Qatari capital, discussed the bilateral matters, Afghan peace process and regional peace with his counterpart, who is also the deputy prime minister of the country, said a press release.

He apprised the host foreign minister about Pakistan's efforts for resolving the tension in the region and establishment of peace.

Qureshi while apprising Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about his recent visits to the regional countries and telephonic contacts with his different counterparts, said it was appeasing to find in the region a unanimous desire for resolving the confrontation.

He said Pakistan had been playing a vibrant and positive role for ending the tension and establishment of peace in the region.

While highlighting the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister said around eight million unarmed Kashmiri citizens were locked down and facing Indian aggression for last five months.

He said the oppressed Muslims of the IOJK were looking towards the international community particularly the Muslim world to get rid of the Indian atrocities and oppression.

Qureshi told his Qatari counterpart that Pakistan's sincere and reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan were being lauded by the world.

He said by the restoration of US-Taliban dialogue, the possibilities for end to four-decades old confrontation and revival of regional peace were arising.

The foreign minister said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Qatar and desired to strengthen the bilateral relations in multiple spheres.

Al Thani appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan as well as the region.