QWP Condemns Social Media Campaign Against SC
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday condemned the malicious social media campaign against the judges of the Supreme Court
Addressing a gathering at Mandani area in Charsadda district, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost its electoral symbol bat due to its own follies. He said that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan was responsible for the situation his party was facing.
The QWP chief said that the recent decision of the Supreme Court upholding the ruling of the Election Commission of Pakistan about the intra-party election of the PTI was based on merit and in accordance with the law. However, he expressed resentment over the launching of the smear campaign against the judiciary.
He said that the country was already facing a host of issues and it could not afford confrontation and unrest. Aftab Sherpao said that some elements were out to create disturbance for their vested interests.
The QWP leader said that holding a free, fair and transparent election was the only way to take the country towards economic and political stability.
He maintained that the country was facing the issue of law and order, poverty, unemployment and inflation so concerted efforts were needed to address these challenges.
However, he hoped that the 2024 general election would bring stability to the country.
He said the political leadership would have to work hard to pay off the loans and provide relief to the have nots. Sherpao said during the election campaign the politicians should avoid making promises, which were difficult to honour.
He said the nation should be told the truth as the prevailing difficult period was also a test for them. He said the people should use to their right to vote with great care and think about the country and their future.
Commenting on the problems facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aftab Sherpao said that the KP and its merged districts had been overlooked. He said that KP was not getting its due share in resources. The QWP leader said the merged areas were also facing shortage of funds and the promises made at the time of merger remained unfulfilled.
The province is facing gas and electricity loadshedding, he said and asked the Federal government to give KP its arrears of the net hydel profit and gas royalty.
