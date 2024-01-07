QWP for general elections on time

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday rejected the Senate resolution seeking the postponement of the February 8 polls and demanded that the general election must be held on its scheduled date without any delay.

Speaking at a press conference in Shabqadar tehsil in the Charsadda district, he said the Senate resolution demanding a delay in holding the elections was meaningless.

Aftab Sherpao said that the election must be held to enable the people to elect their representatives.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sherpao said that its popularity graph had started falling, but it was using the so-called regime change theory in a face-saving effort. He urged the people to use their right to vote to send their representatives to the assemblies so that they could work for the uplift of their areas. “We will spare no effort to serve the people,” he vowed.

He said that his party had always served the people as it believed in working for the development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

About the denial of a level playing field, he said that the nomination papers of the PTI candidates had been accepted so this complaint was not based on reality.

He said the PTI was getting unprecedented relief from the courts.

Aftab Sherpao said the voters must not fall for catchy slogans as these were meant to hoodwink them. He advised the voters to check the track record of the candidates before casting their ballots.

He said that nobody cared to raise their voice for the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facing a financial crunch.

He said all uplift projects in KP were placed on the back burner. The QWP leader said the PTI ruled KP for almost a decade but left the province in a dire financial crunch and the province was buried under huge loan.