QWP to bring reforms in health, education, agriculture sectors: Sherpao

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that if voted to power, his party would bring reforms in health, education and agriculture sectors.

He was addressing separate election related gatherings in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda.

He said the voters must not listen to catchy slogans as these were meant to deceive them, advising them to check the track record of the candidates before casting their ballots.

“We have a proven record of serving the electorate and will never let down our people,” he maintained.

Aftab Sherpao said the country had lagged behind so there was a dire need to work hard for its uplift and to provide relief to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation.

The veteran politician said that inflation coupled with unemployment had made life miserable for the people.

The QWP leader said the purchasing power of the common people had also squeezed due to rising price-hike.

He said that after the election, the political parties should set aside their differences and join hands to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

He demanded the government to take measures to beef up the security and provide protection to the election candidates.

He feared that the violence could mar the electoral process and affect the voter turnout if security was not beefed up.

He reiterated his resolve that if voted to power, the QWP would spare no effort to address the prevailing challenges and provide relief to people, who were bearing the brunt of the wrong decisions of the previous PTI government.

