MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The office of Pakistani broadcaster Radio Pakistan in the city of Peshawar was attacked by unidentified people during the mass protests that have erupted in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister and the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

The offenders set fire to furniture and attacked office staff, the head of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hassan, was cited as saying by the Dawn newspaper. The broadcaster's building was attacked twice in the last few days, the report said.

Khan was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife.

The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Following Khan's arrest, PTI called on Pakistani citizens to participate in mass protests and demand the politician's release. Violent demonstrations erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.