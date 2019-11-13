UrduPoint.com
Railway Safety Measures Not Compatible With Int'l Level: National Assembly Body

National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways Wednesday expressed the concern over the safety measures taken for passengers by Pakistan Railways, saying that these are not compatible with international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways Wednesday expressed the concern over the safety measures taken for passengers by Pakistan Railways, saying that these are not compatible with international level.

The committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Muhammad Mueen Wattoo which also approved the minutes of last meeting.

The meeting commenced with the condolence reference and prayers for deceased passengers of the incident of Tezgam Express.

The committee unanimously passed a resolution which stated that railways should take necessary safety measures for the passengers.

Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed briefed about the recent fire tragedy of seven UP train Tezgam express, at Chani Goth, Tehsil Liaquatpur, District Rahim Yar Khan.

The railways secretary informed that the train was routed from Karachi to Peshawar and at 6.14 am, the driver came to know about the fire so he stopped immediately and detached the bogies on fire but till that many passengers burned/injured over there.

He informed the Committee that during the incident, 75 passengers were dead, out of which 63 dead bodies were handed over to their relatives and remaining 12 will be handed over in next two to three days.

The Federal government inspector of railways (FGIRR) was assigned to enquire the matter thoroughly, he added.

Meanwhile, he said, the federal minister for railways has already announced the relief package out of insurance money for the dead and injured passengers.

The minister for railways also informed that he has requested the prime minister to announce further relief for the victim of the incident which is under ways.

The minister also thanked Pakistan Army who reached on the site and helped a lot to transfer the passengers in nearby hospital and at Nishtar Hospital, Multan through Air Ambulance.

The chairman emphasized that railway may not be deviated from his responsibility as reaching the gas cylinder in the train is the severe negligence.

He further suggested that railway should take precautionary measure so that such incident may not be happened in future.

Reportedly, this fire incident took place due to either leakage of gas cylinder owned by the passengers of Tabligi Jammat, short circuiting or sabotage activity as stated by the senior general manger railways during the briefing.

However, the final inquiry report is still awaited from FGIR which will be completed in two weeks and true facts unearth, he added.

He further informed that 15 employees of railways have been charge sheeted due to the said incident.

The committee also paid condolence to the relative of all deceased and injured passengers of the incident.

