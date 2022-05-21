UrduPoint.com

Railways Division Officer Zafar Zaman Promoted In BS-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 01:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Zafar Zaman Ranjha, a BS-21 officer of Commercial and Transport Group in Pakistan Railways, presently posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge), Railways Division, is posted as Secretary Railways Division until further orders.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, Zafar Zaman Ranjha is promoted in BS 22 under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 in that group, is most senior office of Pakistan Railways and recently appointed Secretary Railways.

