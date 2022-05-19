UrduPoint.com

Railways DS Lahore Visits Wazirabad-Sialkot-Narowal Section

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Lahore M Hanif Gull Thursday said that encroachment can never be allowed on the railway land and strict action will be taken against encroachers

According to the PR sources, he said this during his inspection visit on trolly to the Wazirabad-Sialkot-Narowal section.

He directed to maintain cleanliness at the stations as well as in the trains.

He also urged the workers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication. He said that vision of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique should be followed.

He specially checked Sambrial, Sialkot and Narowal railway stations. He inspected interlocking system, gates, cabins and level of the track.

He gave away cash reward of Rs1,000 each to station master Sambrial Rana Javed Iqbal, motor mechanic M Waris and gatekeeper M Akhter on their good performance.

