Railways resolves 25,980 complaints received through PCP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways had successfully resolved 25,980 complaints out of 26,455 total complaints received through the Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP) since the inception of the portal.

"As many as 402 are new complaints received and 83 complaints are in progress for resolution," official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

They said that all the complaints were resolved on priority basis immediately after registration on portal against the ministry and its subordinate offices on the directives of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

To a question, sources said the accounts of Pakistan Railways for the financial year 2018-2019 have been closed and presented for audit.

As per these unaudited accounts, they said Pakistan Railways had reduced its deficit to Rs.32.769 billion for financial year 2018-19 as compared to the deficit of Rs36.

622 billion for financial year 2017-18.

They said the deficit was decreased by Rs2.853 billion despite that Pakistan Railways had to spend an additional amount of Rs.3.169 billion on account of increases in high speed fuel prices, pay, pension and depreciation of rupee against US Dollar.

The source said Pakistan Railways has taken several steps to improve financial position of Pakistan Railways included started 24 new trains with the same rolling stock and human resources which resulted in additional revenue earning of Rs 4.938 billion (54.514-49.576=4.938) as compared to the last financial year (2017-2018).

They said the introduction of Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) locomotives and trains tracking system has contributed in reducing the fuel consumption by 2.000 million liters.

