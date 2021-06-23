Railways retrieves its residential quarters in Kotri

In another anti-encroachment and land retrieval operation, Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Division retrieved 18 residential quarters from its colony in Kotri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :In another anti-encroachment and land retrieval operation, Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Division retrieved 18 residential quarters from its colony in Kotri.

The quarters were of class IV category and were occupied illegally, said a news release on Wednesday.

Besides retrieving the said quarters, encroachments on 3,300 square feet area in the colony were also eliminated.

The operation was carried out by Railways police under the supervision of concerned Divisional Engineer.

Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Division Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated officers and staff over conclusion of operation and directed them for absolute retrieval of railways' encroached territory in Division at earliest.