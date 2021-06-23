UrduPoint.com
Railways Retrieves Its Residential Quarters In Kotri

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:11 PM

In another anti-encroachment and land retrieval operation, Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Division retrieved 18 residential quarters from its colony in Kotri

The quarters were of class IV category and were occupied illegally, said a news release on Wednesday.

Besides retrieving the said quarters, encroachments on 3,300 square feet area in the colony were also eliminated.

The operation was carried out by Railways police under the supervision of concerned Divisional Engineer.

Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Division Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated officers and staff over conclusion of operation and directed them for absolute retrieval of railways' encroached territory in Division at earliest.

