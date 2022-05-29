UrduPoint.com

Railways Retrieves Rs 25m Land From Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Railways retrieves Rs 25m land from grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore division retrieved 1.5-kanal commercial land worth Rs 25 million during an anti-encroachment operation, on Sunday.

According to the PR sources, the operation was conducted near Level Crossing number 46 at Gujranwala Cantt, on the directions of DS M Hanif Gull.

The encroachers had occupied the land by making illegal stalls and installing carts there. The PR police also took part in the operation, along with the Railways staff.

The DS said that the anti-encroachment operation would continue till recovery of entire railway land from the land grabbers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Gujranwala Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

10 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

18 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

18 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.