Railways sets record with longest freight train operation

(@FahadShabbir)

In a historic feat, Pakistan Railways successfully operated the longest freight train in its history, spanning over 1,500 feet and comprising 50 wagons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) In a historic feat, Pakistan Railways successfully operated the longest freight train in its history, spanning over 1,500 feet and comprising 50 wagons.

Powered by formidable GE U40 engine, the train embarked on its journey from Karachi to Kotri, carrying an astonishing 300,000 tons of cargo.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, with a top speed of 60 kilometres per hour and maintaining an average speed of 38 kilometers per hour, the mammoth train had a capacity surpassing that of 94 buses. Beyond its impressive capacity, the operation of the freight train marks a significant milestone for the country's rail infrastructure.

The utilisation of the freight train is expected to alleviate strain on road traffic, thereby reducing environmental pollution. Pakistan Railways' achievement underscores its commitment to efficient transport solutions and heralds a new era in the nation's freight logistics.