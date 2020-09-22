Rain spell likely to be occurred next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain spell that would be expected last week of this month.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, senior Meteorologist (PMD) said a rain spell was expected at upper Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Federal capital.

He further added that during the month of September and October rains normally fall down as the monsoon season ended.

He said agricultural sector including various crops flourished during the month and in October weather becomes pleasant.