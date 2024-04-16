Rain-wind/Thunderstorm Forecast In Various Areas Of Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Regional Meteorological Centre Balochistan has advised the relevant authorities to remain vigilant during upcoming spell of heavy rains starting from Wednesday in different parts of the province.
The met office on Tuesday has forecast Rain-wind/ Thunderstorm in Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Panjgur, Kharan, Washuk and Noshki during the next 36 to 48 hours.
Met office has also advised relevant departments to stay alert and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.
