Open Menu

Rains Affect Examination Process At Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Rains affect examination process at Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai chairing a meeting here Wednesday decided to cancel papers scheduled to be held in Chitral on April, 18, 19 and 20.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the situation emerged in Chital due to recent rains and floods.

The education minister said that papers that have been cancelled would be rescheduled and the decision has nothing to do with districts where situation is normal. He said that staff has been deputed for the examination and all the necessary measures including security steps have been taken with the help of district administration and police.

Faisal Tarakai said that monitoring rooms, information desks and hotline numbers have been established to facilitate students and control unfair means during examination.

He said that action would be taken against staff in case of paper-leak adding that examination would be held following policy of merit and transparency.

Related Topics

Police Education Chitral April All Merit Packaging Limited Rains

Recent Stories

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

5 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

1 hour ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

2 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

2 hours ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

4 hours ago
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

15 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan