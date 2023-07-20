Open Menu

Raisani Initiates Reconciliation Efforts For Ceasefire Between Warring Tribes

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Raisani initiates reconciliation efforts for ceasefire between warring tribes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Mohammad Aslam Raisani has initiated reconciliation efforts for the peaceful settlement of tribal tensions between two warring groups in the Wadh region of the province.

According to the spokesperson of Sarawan House, two armed groups each led by an MNA and local tribal chief are at arms for the last couple of days, creating law and order in the Wadh area of Khuzdar.

The spokesman said the former CM has made a telephonic contact with Balochistan National Party chief and member of National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal and tribal leader Mir Shafiqur Rahman Mengal and demanded a cessation of hostilities from both sides to reduce the tension.

He also contacted Sardar Asad Mengal, Member of the Balochistan Assembly Mir Muhammad Akbar Mengal, and former Federal Minister Mir Naseer Ahmed Mengal to bring the tense situation of Wadh back to normal.

