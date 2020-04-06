UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat Distributes Ration In His Constituency

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Raja Basharat distributes ration in his constituency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday distributed rations to hundreds of deserving families residing in his constituency.

According to a handout issued here, he supervised the distribution of rations himself and ensured the supply to the destitute at their threshold.

Raja Basharat said, "In this hour of hardship, we should not leave our people alone. We have arranged this ration from our own pockets and with the assistance of my friends." The Minister further said the government of Punjab was also taking concrete steps to help the deserving.

He said that the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar who were taking concrete steps to help the poor people in this hard time was not found in the history.

He said that work on the received applications for government assistance was underway and the distribution of relief funds by the Federal and Punjab governments would begin in the next few days.

Raja Basharat appealed to the public to follow the government's guidelines to protect themselves as well as others from the deadly epidemic of Corona.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Poor Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

35 minutes ago

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

3 hours ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

3 hours ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.