Raja Basharat distributes ration in his constituency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday distributed rations to hundreds of deserving families residing in his constituency.

According to a handout issued here, he supervised the distribution of rations himself and ensured the supply to the destitute at their threshold.

Raja Basharat said, "In this hour of hardship, we should not leave our people alone. We have arranged this ration from our own pockets and with the assistance of my friends." The Minister further said the government of Punjab was also taking concrete steps to help the deserving.

He said that the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar who were taking concrete steps to help the poor people in this hard time was not found in the history.

He said that work on the received applications for government assistance was underway and the distribution of relief funds by the Federal and Punjab governments would begin in the next few days.

Raja Basharat appealed to the public to follow the government's guidelines to protect themselves as well as others from the deadly epidemic of Corona.