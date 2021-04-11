UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat Inaugurates Vaccination Center At FJWU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 10:00 PM

Raja Basharat inaugurates vaccination center at FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat inaugurated the Corona Vaccination Center at Fatima Jinnah Women's University, Rawalpindi Cantt on Sunday, specially approved by Chief Minister Usman Bazdar.

Addressing the ceremony, Raja Basharat said that all the vaccination centers across the province had been provided excellent facilities.

He said that Punjab government had provided excellent services despite less resources to prevent coronavirus.

Raja Basharat further said that the people should cooperate with the government by implementing COVID-19 SOPs as its third wave proved as more dangerous.

With the efforts of Punjab government and people's cooperation, he said that Insha-Allah would be overcome coronavirus soon.

He appealed to the people follow the government's instructions during the month of Ramazan and also offer special prayers for relief from the pandemic. The Law Minister appreciated the services of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. R. Anwar-ul-Haq in a fight against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Fatima Jinnah Law Minister Rawalpindi Women Sunday All From Government Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police ban heavy-duty trucks during peak ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps ce ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

4 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

4 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.