Raja Basharat inaugurates vaccination center at FJWU

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat inaugurated the Corona Vaccination Center at Fatima Jinnah Women's University, Rawalpindi Cantt on Sunday, specially approved by Chief Minister Usman Bazdar.

Addressing the ceremony, Raja Basharat said that all the vaccination centers across the province had been provided excellent facilities.

He said that Punjab government had provided excellent services despite less resources to prevent coronavirus.

Raja Basharat further said that the people should cooperate with the government by implementing COVID-19 SOPs as its third wave proved as more dangerous.

With the efforts of Punjab government and people's cooperation, he said that Insha-Allah would be overcome coronavirus soon.

He appealed to the people follow the government's instructions during the month of Ramazan and also offer special prayers for relief from the pandemic. The Law Minister appreciated the services of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. R. Anwar-ul-Haq in a fight against coronavirus.