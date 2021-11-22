UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat Says Efforts To Eliminate Drugs To Be Further Intensified

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Monday assured that efforts would be further intensified to eliminate the menace of drugs in surroundings of educational institutes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Monday assured that efforts would be further intensified to eliminate the menace of drugs in surroundings of educational institutes.

He was addressing the current session of Punjab Assembly which started three hour and 20 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi in the chair.

Earlier, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi expressed dismay over the increase in property tax and said that schedule regarding increase in property tax should be surfaced.

The speaker asked the government to form a joint strategy in coordination of other institutions concerned for eradication of drugs in surrounding of educational institutes.

During the question answer session related to Excise and Taxation Department Punjab, the speaker dismissed the session over non satisfactory answers by the secretary concerned.

On point of order, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Samiullah Khan pointed out the absence of cabinet ministers during the Punjab Assembly's session and said that it has become a routine that most of the cabinet ministers remained absent from the session. He said that government's ministers did not pay any attention to the House.

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza also criticized the government over inflation and said that situation could become worst if timely steps were not taken to control inflation.

On completion of agenda, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi adjourned the session till November 23 (Tuesday) at 11:30 a.m.

