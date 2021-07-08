Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has formed a committee, headed by Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat, to expedite implementation of the Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority (PAPA) projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has formed a committee, headed by Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat, to expedite implementation of the Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority (PAPA) projects.

A spokesperson for the law minister said that the notification in this regard had been issued by the Governor's Secretariat. The members of the committee include the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority (PAPA), the secretary of finance, housing and P&D departments and the CEO of Punjab Saaf Pani Company.

According to the terms of reference (ToRs), the committee would facilitate the issues such as transfer of assets, vehicles, feasibility and study and other reports of defunct Punjab Saaf Pani Company to the PAPA.

The committee would remove obstacles being faced by the ongoing projects, assist in speedy resolution of issues such as PC-1 approval, funding and legislation.

Raja Basharat said that the first meeting of the committee would be convened soon and as per the wishes of the governor, efforts would be made to remove complications in providing clean drinking water to every citizen of the province.