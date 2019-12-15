Raja Farooq calls for unanimous narrative to effectively respond situation of IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday called for unity and unanimous narrative to effectively respond to the situation of Indion Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He expressed these views while addressing All Parties National Conference on Kashmir under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

The leaders and representatives of Pakistan Peoples' Party, Muslim Conference, Liberation Front, Liberation League and others attended and addressed the conference.

In his address, Prime Minister Farooq Haider stressed the need to evolve a well thought-out strategy following practical steps to counter Indian narrative at international fora.

He added that the present situation demands Kashmiri leadership to plead their case of right to self determination by themselves appraising world through a unanimous narrative that India had usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and its armed forces were committing massive human rights violations in the held territory to suppress their indigenous freedom movement.

Raja Farooq Haider said, "I'm quite confident that Kashmiri leadership is fully capable to defeat Indian narrative at all available global forums.

" He said unity among the Kashmiri diaspora was imperative to highlight the Kashmir cause and earn unequivocal support from international community.

The prime minister expressed grave concerns over the nefarious motives of Indian authorities regarding the detention of Yasin Malik and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani government to play their effective role in the deteriorating situation.

Raja Farooq Haider told that he was writing a letter to UN Secretary General to ensure fair trial for Yaseen Malik.

Condemning the communal mindset of the Modi regime for passing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, he added that the controversial bill was a blatant discrimination not only against the Muslims but other minorities too.

The prime minister said the purpose of the in-camera session of the legislative assembly was to discuss the latest situation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "Elected representatives of all political parties would get chance to talk about it", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider assured the political leadership that his party would fully support the decisions of the political leadership of the state.