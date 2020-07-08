UrduPoint.com
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's Acquittal Plea Dismissed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday dismissed a petition of former prime minister Raja Perviaz Ashraf and other accused seeking their acquittal in Nodero-II Rental Power reference.

The court ordered to continue the trial against the accused and co-accused in graft reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the judgment on acquittal pleas which was reserved by the court after listening arguments from the both sides at large.

The other accused whose acquittal cases were dismissed include Tariq Nazir, Abdul Malik, Rasool Khan Mehsood, Shahid Rafi, Sheikh Zarar Aslam, Tahir Basharrat Cheema, Malik Razi Abbas, Wazir Ali Bhaio and Rana Muhammad Amjad.

The accused had filed acquittal cases under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019.

The NAB had filed the reference against former prime minister and others in 2013 and alleged them for misuse of powers which led a loss of Rs7.5 million to national exchequer.

Raja Ashraf had stated in his plea that there were no evidence of financial corruption against him in that reference and prayed the court to acquit him.

However, the NAB opposed Ashraf's plea and said there were solid proof against the accused.

It may be mentioned here that the above accused including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had already been acquitted in two references pertaining to Perangaib Rental Power and Sahiwal Rental Power by the same court.

Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

