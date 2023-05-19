Rallies held in support of Pak Army

Multiple rallies were taken out across the Attock district to express solidarity with the Pakistani forces on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Multiple rallies were taken out across the Attock district to express solidarity with the Pakistani forces on Friday.

The rally participants chanted slogan in favor of Pakistan Army at various tehsil's including Jand, Pindi Gheb and Fateh Jang.

The main rally led by by Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Tehsil Hazro, Malik Ansar started from Haji Ghaffar Khan Plaza and ended at Fawara Chowk where participants shower flowers on the personnel of armed forces.

Ansar while addressing to rally participants acknowledged the sacrifices of soldiers who were protecting the mother land by defending the country's borders.

Another rally was organized by Anjuman Khudam Al-Fuqra Citizen Rights Council against the events of May 9 and to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army in Hasan Abdal.