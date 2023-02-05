UrduPoint.com

Rallies Held To Observe "Kashmir Solidarity Day" In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Rallies held to observe "Kashmir Solidarity Day" in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Hyderabad on Sunday to express support to the freedom struggle of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The political parties, religious l,social and civil society organizations organized rallies in the city to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who were under illegal subjugation of the Indian fascist regime.

The Federal government also declared February 05 as a public holiday to observe this day and raise the Kashmir issue at international forums like the United Nations Organization, European Union and the Organization of Islamic Countries.

A signature wall was established at Hyder Chowk, a center of the city where people belonging to all walks of life put their signatures to condemn human rights violations committed by the Indian government and the armed forces against unarmed and innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Bhai Khan Welfare Organization also organized a rally which took out from Shahbaz Building to Hyderabad Press Club.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against fascist regime of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had scrapped the constitutional status of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the rally demanded that the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir and the UN resolutions.

They said the Pakistani nation is united to express unwavering solidarity and support with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue their support till their success in getting freedom from Indian subjugation.

The activists of different political.parties and religious organizations also organized separate rallies to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

While holding placards and banners, the participants of the rallies' raised slogans of Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan and Kashmir Pakistan ki ShehRag hai.

They urged the international community to take notice of gross human rights violations against people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and put pressure on the Indian regime to resolve this much awaited dispute as per the UN resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Civil Society Narendra Modi European Union Jammu Hyderabad February Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

10 minutes ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

11 minutes ago
 Partners of World Government Summit affirm its imp ..

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform ..

56 minutes ago
 World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Hu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit on Monda ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.