Rallies held to observe "Kashmir Solidarity Day" in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Hyderabad on Sunday to express support to the freedom struggle of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The political parties, religious l,social and civil society organizations organized rallies in the city to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who were under illegal subjugation of the Indian fascist regime.

The Federal government also declared February 05 as a public holiday to observe this day and raise the Kashmir issue at international forums like the United Nations Organization, European Union and the Organization of Islamic Countries.

A signature wall was established at Hyder Chowk, a center of the city where people belonging to all walks of life put their signatures to condemn human rights violations committed by the Indian government and the armed forces against unarmed and innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Bhai Khan Welfare Organization also organized a rally which took out from Shahbaz Building to Hyderabad Press Club.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against fascist regime of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had scrapped the constitutional status of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the rally demanded that the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir and the UN resolutions.

They said the Pakistani nation is united to express unwavering solidarity and support with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue their support till their success in getting freedom from Indian subjugation.

The activists of different political.parties and religious organizations also organized separate rallies to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

While holding placards and banners, the participants of the rallies' raised slogans of Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan and Kashmir Pakistan ki ShehRag hai.

They urged the international community to take notice of gross human rights violations against people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and put pressure on the Indian regime to resolve this much awaited dispute as per the UN resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.